Pregnant Meghan Trainor Diagnosed With Gestational Diabetes

As Meghan Trainor gets ready to welcome her first child, she's opening up about the new health issue she's experiencing during her pregnancy.

"Got a little tiny bump in the road—I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it's manageable and it's okay. And I'm healthy and the baby's healthy," the "All About That Bass" singer told Today on Dec 2. "I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat."

Gestational diabetes causes high blood sugar that can affect the health of the mother and baby, but it's usually managed with a healthy diet, appropriate exercise, and sometimes medication. Most people diagnosed with the condition during pregnancy no longer experience diabetes upon delivery, however, it can potentially cause a higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes later on.

Meghan told Today that the diagnosis has been an educational experience. "It's nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it's] nice to hear that so many women experienced this."

The Grammy winner, who married to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara in 2018, announced the couple's big baby news in October.

"You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" Meghan wrote in an Oct. 7 Instagram post, where she shared her baby's sonogram. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"