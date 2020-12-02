Erika Jayne and Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Sued For Fraud and Embezzlement

Related : Erika Jayne Ends 21-Year Marriage to Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne and her estranged husband are facing a serious new legal battle.

Tom Girardi is facing a civil suit over allegations he and others embezzled money from a Boeing 737 airplane crash settlement fund made to Illinois-based plaintiffs who had family members die in an accident, E! News can confirm. The incident occurred in October 2018 when a domestic flight operated by the Indonesian airline Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 passengers and crew on board.

The complaint was filed against the famed lawyer and others by Edelson PC, a nationally recognized plaintiff's firm. Girardi is facing charges of fraud and embezzlement, according to the documents. The damages amount the firm is seeking is currently confidential. Jayne is also named in the complaint as Edelson alleges that Girardi embezzled the money "in order to continue funding his and Erika's lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles."

"By all accounts, Girardi keeps engaging in fraud and deception in order to support a never-ending spending spree by himself and Jayne," the lawsuit states.

E! News has reached out to Jayne and Girardi's teams for comment.