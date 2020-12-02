Taylor Swift Debuts Re-Recorded Version of "Love Story" in Ryan Reynolds Commercial

Related : Taylor Swift Makes Rare Comment on Joe Alwyn Relationship

It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes."

With just days to go until her 31st birthday, Taylor Swift has gifted us all a present. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the superstar singer debuted her re-recorded version of her 2008 hit song "Love Story," which is featured in her friend Ryan Reynolds' hilarious new commercial for Match.com. The ad shows a #2020LoveStory with Satan falling in love with the wrong year.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here's a sneak peak of Love Story!" the Grammy winner wrote. "Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

As fans may know, T.Swift, who has been in a battle over the rights to her first six albums, is currently in the process of re-recording her early music. In fact, Swift had to miss the 2020 American Music Awards in late November because she was recording.