Watch Chris Martin and Jimmy Fallon Parody Taylor Swift's folklore Sessions

Can Jimmy Fallon make an experience as great as Taylor Swift's folklore?

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, The Tonight Show host made a strong attempt as he created a mini-doc parody of the "cardigan" singer's Disney+ exclusive, folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

"Okay, so it's 8:30 in the morning. Why am I awake?" Jimmy said. "I sort of unexpectedly started writing an album and I just felt really inspired and I went with it. And I recorded an entire album with The Roots remotely."

Jimmy sat alongside The Roots members Tariq Trotter and Questlove on a rooftop and discussed the late-night host's potential album.

"I remembered calling you, Tariq, and asked if you would help me," Jimmy noted to which the musician replied, "Only if you paid me a lot of money."

Jimmy then turned to Questlove and recalled asking, "Hey, do you want to work on something together?" Quest remembered bypassing the question altogether and asking, "How did you get this number?"