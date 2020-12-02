Robert Irwin Honors Late Dad Steve Irwin With Touching Video on His 17th Birthday

Related : Bindi Irwin Marries Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo

Steve Irwin's family and friends are keeping his unforgettable legacy alive.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Robert Irwin took to Instagram to share a beautiful video montage of him and his late dad that was gifted to him by the Australia Zoo for his 17th birthday.

"Our lovely Australia Zoo crew made this beautiful video to celebrate my birthday, and it means the world to me," he wrote in the caption. "I am beyond honoured to continue my dad's legacy and I hope more than anything that he would be proud."

In the two-minute video, Steve can be heard recounting his son's birth and sharing how much Robert and his older sister Bindi Irvwin meant to him.

"I'm at the hospital and Terry's pushing and pushing and it's hard. And it's hard. And anyway, bang! Pop him out and I lifted him up and he's a little bloke and I put him on Terry's chest and we're just stoked," he said. "And at that moment, at that very moment, I saw the light. The whole time, you hear you're like, ‘I'm catching crocs, I'm saving wildlife, I'm doing this and I'm doing that.'"