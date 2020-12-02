See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh on 'Don't Worry Darling' Movie Set

Fans are sure to adore a new glimpse at Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as they channel the stylish 1950s in their upcoming film.

The two stars were photographed during the Palm Springs film shoot for the highly anticipated movie Don't Worry Darling on Monday, Dec. 1. People on social media are positively buzzing over the photos taken of the singer and the actress on the set of the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller, and it's obvious why.

Harry appears confident and cool in two different suits, one brown and one navy, while Florence looks stunningly carefree in a print robe. One scene from the film appears to feature Harry walking to a convertible while holding a briefcase and another bag.

When film cameras stopped rolling, Harry and other members of the film's team could be seen wearing masks and protective equipment as production continues amid the ongoing pandemic.

Limited details are known about the plot or characters, although the film revolves around a 1950s married couple dealing with secrets.