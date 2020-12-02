Here's What's Really Going on Between Selena Gomez and NBA Star Jimmy Butler

New couple alert? Not so fast!

Selena Gomez recently sparked romance rumors with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler after they were spotted grabbing dinner, according to the Miami Herald.

While the duo has yet to publicly address the speculation surrounding their last sighting together, a source confirms to E! News that the pop star has hung out with the NBA star "a few times."

As the source put things, Selena is "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy."

"They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time," adds the source. "It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet."

Per the source, the 28-year-old singer "is currently single but has recently been more open to dating."