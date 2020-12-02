Jill Zarin's Holiday Gift Guide Will Light Up Your Hanukkah

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
‘Tis the season for gift-giving!
With the arrival of the holiday season, it's time to start brainstorming gifts for everyone on your list. Thankfully, RHONY star and designer Jill Zarin has the most brilliant gift ideas so don't panic. From festive masks and designer rugs to weighted ankle weights and luxurious room sprays, her gift picks will set you up for gifting success.
"The holidays are going to be a little more challenging this year," the TV personality explained. "Families might not be able to get together in the same way because of social distancing. A lot of it will happen online so my advice is to shop now and get everything out. Don't wait. But even if you can't be together in person, the spirit of the holidays is always there."
Take Jill's advice and get shopping people! See below for all of Jill's meaningful gifts picks for the holiday season.
Hanukkah Crystal Bundle, Set of 2
"Masks right now are a gift for anyone. At this point, it's a fashion statement. We recently added three-ply, which is becoming more and more important."
Gloria Mask Necklace
"A big trend for us now is the chains so you don't lose them. Every mask needs a mask necklace and kids are the first to lose theirs."
Bala Ankle Weights
"This was the workout item everyone wanted over the summer. They sold out and now they're back in stock. Even if you don't work out, you will want to now. They're so cool looking."
Homesick New York City Candle
"I love the name Homesick. I have one that says New York City but they have them from all different places or for all different occasions. They smell great and they're not that expensive."
Phat Buddha Gummy Leopard Bra
"A lot of people are still home more than they're not and want to be comfortable. I love the way this fits. Look how pretty it is."
Senia New York Rings- Mini Veritas Plain
"I love love love the Senia New York website. Plan ahead as it's custom but so worth it. Check out the rings. You can have her make your favorite number in a ring."
First Aid Beauty All That Fab Set
"Ally and I have tried it. I love the packaging. For under $50, it's a big bang for your buck. It's got something for your lips, a set of pads, a wash and creams. It's a great gift."
Linum Home Textiles Waffle Terry Turkish Cotton Unisex Bathrobe
"Whoever the guy is, the bathrobe he has is probably ratty. If he wears it every day, it's something that should be replaced and freshened up. I think it's a great gift."
Mini360 SL
"I'm obsessed with this company and have this in my house. They sell the scents of every hotel. Hundreds of scents. It goes into a machine that works with a timer. I have the big one but there are smaller ones. Love this, love this!"
My Way Room Spray
"My house smells like the 1 Hotel all day long."
Portable Pet Carrier Backpack
"I get stopped five times a day when I wear this. I put Bossy in it and everyone goes crazy. It's made for cats but a small dog fits, too. Bossy loves it."
Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Party Kit
"You're talking to the tie-dye queen. It's a great family activity that kids can do on their own or with their parents. And it's a chance to learn something while having fun."
Cape Town Rug- Blue
"With quarantine, everyone's rethinking their indoor space. These rugs are a fabulous way to spruce up any room. We just came out with a brand new collection of outdoor rugs, too."
BÉIS Weekend Travel Tote
"I don't like to invest in luggage. Expensive luggage, I never understood that. It gets beat up. Ally turned me onto this brand. It's affordable and chic."
Electric Bike
"You can go for hours on these. They look like bikes but they have motors on them. You'll look like a queen going up the mountain then you can turn the motor off when you're going down. They're more expensive if you get one at the bike story but on Amazon, you can get it for less if you're willing to put it together yourself."
