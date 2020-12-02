Jill Zarin's Holiday Gift Guide Will Light Up Your Hanukkah

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

‘Tis the season for gift-giving!

With the arrival of the holiday season, it's time to start brainstorming gifts for everyone on your list. Thankfully, RHONY star and designer Jill Zarin has the most brilliant gift ideas so don't panic. From festive masks and designer rugs to weighted ankle weights and luxurious room sprays, her gift picks will set you up for gifting success.

"The holidays are going to be a little more challenging this year," the TV personality explained. "Families might not be able to get together in the same way because of social distancing. A lot of it will happen online so my advice is to shop now and get everything out. Don't wait. But even if you can't be together in person, the spirit of the holidays is always there."

Take Jill's advice and get shopping people! See below for all of Jill's meaningful gifts picks for the holiday season.