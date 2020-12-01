Fashion Influencer Arielle Charnas Is Expecting 6 Months After Suffering Ectopic Pregnancy

Related : Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

Arielle Charnas has a reason to smile today.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the fashion influencer revealed she is expecting a baby after suffering an ectopic pregnancy earlier this summer.

"And then there were three," Arielle wrote on Instagram while tagging her husband Brandon Charnas. "#rainbowbaby." The 33-year-old is also the proud mom to daughters Esme Rae, 2, and Ruby Lou, 4.

The Something Navy blogger immediately received well wishes from her friends and followers including Barbara Corcoran who wrote "Congratulations!!" in the comments section. Daphne Oz added, "Oh Myyyyy!!! So happy for you! "

Arielle's announcement comes more than five months after she opened up about her ectopic pregnancy on Instagram Stories and through her blog.

"I went through something a couple weeks ago that I didn't share and it just sort of keeps coming whenever I get comments," she wrote on June 25. "It's like all I think about is what I went through and I wish I could talk to some of you about it. So I'm just going to tell you what happened. So I was pregnant and I was expecting my third baby and things just went wrong and I ended up losing the pregnancy."