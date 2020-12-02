Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Achingly Beautiful Romance

Related : Machine Gun Kelly Says GF Megan Fox "Saved Him"

Some people just know when they've found their person.

They tell stories of returning home from first dates only to call up a parent or best friend, excitedly announcing that this is it: They've met their future spouse. Others require years of joint holidays and family gatherings and shared bathroom space to be absolutely certain they have their match.

In Megan Fox's case, though, it was love at first mention.

Chatting with Midnight in the Switchgrass director Randall Emmett on his and fiancée Lala Kent's podcast this July, she recalled inquiring who was going to fill the empty chair on set. "And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,'" she said, "and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh.' Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s--t was going to happen to me from that meeting but I wasn't sure what. I just felt it in my solar plexus that something was going to come from that."