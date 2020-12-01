Bachelor Nation's Ryan Sutter Shares More Details About His Health Amid Mystery Illness

Ryan Sutter wants Bachelor Nation fans to know he's feeling thankful for everyone's support.

It's been only a few days since Trista Sutter shared that her husband, who she met and fell in love with on season one of The Bachelorette, was battling a mystery illness. Following Trista's announcement, Ryan took to Instagram Stories to express his gratitude for the uplifting messages he's received.

"I was overwhelmed by the amount of support that I've received on social media and messages, and all sorts of stuff from so many people—friends and strangers and everything in-between," he began his video on Tuesday, Dec. 1. "So I just wanted to say thank you. It's super humbling for me to see that. I'm very grateful for all of that support... Trista and I appreciate it."

The 46-year-old firefighter also took a moment to give an update on his health and said he's "hoping to find a simple solution or a solution at all."