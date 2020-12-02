Meet Drew Sidora: Everything to Know About The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Newcomer

Drew Sidora has officially picked up her peach!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's newest cast member is spilling lots of juicy scoop about season 13 ahead of Sunday's premiere on Bravo. While she may be new to the Atlanta scene, the 35-year-old actress, singer and producer actually has a long list of TV and film credits, which explains why she might look familiar.

Here's everything you need to know about Sidora before the RHOA season 13 premiere. Plus, Drew is sharing her first impressions of her Bravo co-stars, opening up about her very real marriage struggles and giving her take on those stripper rumors surrounding Cynthia Bailey's wild bachelorette party!

She Has a Family

Drew and husband Ralph Pittman have been married since 2014 and they have two children together, a boy and a girl, in addition to Drew's son from a previous marriage.

Where You've Seen Her Before

You probably recognize Drew from one of her many film and TV roles. She's appeared in projects like That's So Raven, Step Up, The Game, White Chicks, Girlfriends, Wild Hogs and more. She also played T-Boz in VH1's 2013 TV movie The TLC Story.