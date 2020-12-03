Evelyn Lozada's Holiday Gift Guide Is the Perfect Assist for Shoppers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Evelyn Lozada.

Between holiday decor, Christmas movies and festive songs, the Basketball Wives star is savoring it all.

"Though COVID has changed some of the ways we will celebrate this year, it doesn't change who I will celebrate with," Evelyn exclusively shared with E! News. "This holidays for me will ALWAYS be about family. So, I am most looking forward to having everyone together, the banter, constant joking around, just really taking the time to lean in and focus on what matters. Also, having a young son also gives a different kind of joy in seeing the excitement in his eyes as he celebrates and opens presents."

Speaking of gifts, Evelyn is sharing her picks for an epic holiday celebration. From fitness gear to jewelry, see what the TV personality recommends below.