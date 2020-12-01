Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy Reveal If They're Open to Reconciling After Breakup

Related : Kermit & Miss Piggy Talk Life After Breakup & Quarantine

Is their "Rainbow Connection" gone for good?

On Tuesday, Dec. 1's all-new Daily Pop, beloved Muppet characters Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy caught up with E!'s Carissa Culiner. During the exclusive chat, The Disney Holiday Singalong stars talked life in quarantine, where they stand after their big breakup and more.

As E! readers may recall, the longtime couple split, for the second time, in 2015. And while it's been some time since their split, Kermit revealed that he isn't dating right now.

Kermit told Carissa, "The way things are right now, it's not really conducive to dating, you know?"

As for Miss Piggy, she joked that she was seeking a good-looking suitor, who would take her out to nice dinners.

"Probably good looks and takes you out to nice dinners," she remarked before adding, "No! Comradery, that is what it is all about, right?"

In regard to a potential reconciliation, Kermit kept it coy by noting, "Well, gee, I don't know."