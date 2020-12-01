Nikki Bella Sends Ex John Cena Belated Wedding Congrats

Lisa Vanderpump got the Bella Twins to open up about their move to Napa Valley, the Dancing With the Stars drama and everything in between on the Tuesday, Dec. 1 episode of the All Things Vanderpump podcast.

The Bravo personality even wound up asking Nikki Bella questions about her ex-fiancé John Cena, whose name came up when a fan inquired whether or not the Total Bellas star had congratulated him on his recent wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh.

"I haven't...but yeah. I didn't," Nikki responded. "Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?"

As E! readers are surely aware, Nikki is currently engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, and the two welcomed their first child together on July 31. Prior to this, Nikki and John were in a six-year relationship but broke off their engagement in May 2018.

Brie Bella jumped in at this point, explaining that she, too, never reached out to her ex after his wedding. "We were done for so long that I didn't congratulate him," said the former WWE star, who's now married to Daniel Bryan. "But he didn't congratulate me."