Nikki Bella Sends Ex John Cena Belated Wedding Congrats

Lisa Vanderpump got the Bella Twins to open up about their move to Napa Valley, the Dancing With the Stars drama and everything in between on the Tuesday, Dec. 1 episode of the All Things Vanderpump podcast.
The Bravo personality even wound up asking Nikki Bella questions about her ex-fiancé John Cena, whose name came up when a fan inquired whether or not the Total Bellas star had congratulated him on his recent wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh.
"I haven't...but yeah. I didn't," Nikki responded. "Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?"
As E! readers are surely aware, Nikki is currently engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, and the two welcomed their first child together on July 31. Prior to this, Nikki and John were in a six-year relationship but broke off their engagement in May 2018.
Brie Bella jumped in at this point, explaining that she, too, never reached out to her ex after his wedding. "We were done for so long that I didn't congratulate him," said the former WWE star, who's now married to Daniel Bryan. "But he didn't congratulate me."
Unaware of Nikki and John's history, Lisa continued the conversation, asking what led to their split. "We wanted different things," Nikki recalled. "I really wanted to be a mom and he didn't want to be a father. But then in the end he was like, 'Look, I will give you a kid,' but I knew deep down in his heart it's not what he wanted. And I was so afraid that years down the road he would just have regrets and resent me for making him a father."
Going back to the fan-submitted question—which was likely related to the recent revelation that John reached out to congratulate Nikki she gave birth to her son—Lisa recommended that the mom to Matteo "get out of this really elegantly" by saying something like, "John, I congratulate you on your wedding."
That way, added the Vanderpump Rules star, "It's there, documented."
Nikki agreed. "John, congratulations on your wedding," she said on the podcast. "I'm very, very happy for you."
"Okay, moving on!" Lisa then announced.
And that's exactly what the trio did. Nikki and Brie revealed new details about their move from Phoenix to Napa Valley, though unfortunately, it hasn't exactly gone to plan.
"I finally went and saw my place two weeks ago because we were shooting the season finale of Total Bellas," Nikki began. "And they were like 'Can we please be in your house before you walk in and see it for the first time? Can you please do it all on camera?' And I was like 'Sure, why not.'"
"When I walked in—Brie, like, pops a bottle of champagne—and my jaw dropped," she continued. "And I was like, 'What did I buy?!'"
Apparently, the house's interior was wretched. Nikki bought the home sight-unseen, and explained that the online listing "covered up a lot with the staged furniture." As Brie recalled, "Literally, we walked into every room and she was like, 'Ew, ew, ew, ew.'"
"I'm lucky I can renovate it, but when you have a 3-month-old and you just sold your other home, and Artem just sold his home here in L.A., I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to be in a rental,'" the reality TV star expressed. "And you know construction, you never know how long it's going to take. But the whole inside has to be fully gutted. Everything."
Brie also bought her new home virtually, but luckily, "Mine was really good," she said, with Nikki adding, "And it was almost the same price!"
Nikki was particularly upset with the situation seeing as how she just finished building her "dream home" in Arizona. On the podcast, she told her sister, "You had me come out to Phoenix for you...takes me two years, I'm finally in it and I haven't even lived in this home for a year. And I did all my special touches—every fixture—I mean, I was a part of the process from the ground up. And it's a lot bigger than the house I bought now. So walking in this home, I was like, 'What did you make me do?'"
However, she can't complain too much. The Napa Valley house has "great potential" and it's only 900 feet away from Brie's. Plus, Artem is "excited" for the project.
Listen to the complete episode of All Things Vanderpump here.