Kourtney Kardashian's Cryptic Post About an Ex May Catch Scott Disick's Attention

Well what—or who—could this be about?
On Nov. 30, Kourtney Kardashian got the Internet buzzing when she shared a message on her Instagram Stories.
Quoting yoga guru Brittney Floyd-Mayo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared, "Sometimes the universe will send an ex back into your life just to see if you are still a stupid heaux." Further making eyebrows raise, she added three flush faced emojis to the post.
While it could just be a random thought that caught the 41-year-old's attention, some fans couldn't help but think of Kourtney's former flame Scott Disick. However, there doesn't appear to be any drama between the Poosh founder and the father of her three children, who she officially split from in 2015 after nine years of dating on and off.
"He's in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids," an insider previously shared with E! News. "That's when Kourtney is happiest."
And when romance rumors involving Scott and Amelia Grey Hamlin started to spread online, the insider revealed Kourtney's reaction to the news.
"Kourtney doesn't care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy," the source shared before claiming the Talentless founder is at his best when he's "able to find a balance between dating and family time."
Another point that can't be ignored is Kourtney recently got flirty with Undoing star Edgar Ramírez. "Who killed Elena Alves?" she captioned a post on Sunday, Nov. 29, referencing one of the characters from HBO's limited series. In her upload, the reality TV personality shared a series of sultry images that showed her wearing a lavender bustier and matching pants.
Edgar, who plays Detective Joe Mendoza on the show, shared Kourtney's post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "I'm all ears…"
Ultimately, fans will just have to keep on guessing when it comes to Kourtney's latest post. What is clear is the simple fact that Kourtney and her most famous ex are in a good place.
"Scott and Kourtney have come a long way," a source previously shared with E! News. "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever. They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."