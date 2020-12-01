Kourtney Kardashian's Cryptic Post About an Ex May Catch Scott Disick's Attention

Related : Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Recreate "KUWTK" Scenes

Well what—or who—could this be about?

On Nov. 30, Kourtney Kardashian got the Internet buzzing when she shared a message on her Instagram Stories.

Quoting yoga guru Brittney Floyd-Mayo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared, "Sometimes the universe will send an ex back into your life just to see if you are still a stupid heaux." Further making eyebrows raise, she added three flush faced emojis to the post.

While it could just be a random thought that caught the 41-year-old's attention, some fans couldn't help but think of Kourtney's former flame Scott Disick. However, there doesn't appear to be any drama between the Poosh founder and the father of her three children, who she officially split from in 2015 after nine years of dating on and off.

"He's in a good place with Kourtney and has been a great dad to the kids," an insider previously shared with E! News. "That's when Kourtney is happiest."

And when romance rumors involving Scott and Amelia Grey Hamlin started to spread online, the insider revealed Kourtney's reaction to the news.