Watch The Challenge: Double Agents Cast Go From Bunker to Bougie AF As They Move in

It goes without saying, but we'll say it anyway: 2020 has been rough. That's likely why the producers behind MTV's The Challenge decided, "Hey! Let's not put our contestants entirely through the wringer." In an exclusive sneak peek at season 36 (!), The Challenge: Double Agents, all 30 rookie and veteran contestants appear legitimately surprised to learn that unlike last season, they don't have to stay in a terrifying nuclear bomb shelter that still haunts us (and probably them).
"The buildup in anticipation of this game is more so than anything I've ever seen in all of my history," says Wes Bergmann, who's returning for his 14th competition. Within seconds, as someone yells, "Pease no bunker! Please no bunker!," they roll up to a fort-like location that proves to be their new, pretty luxurious digs. Rookie and Shipwrecked alum Olivia "Liv" Jawando says, "That is not bunkering, that is bougie AF!"
Speeding into the house, they all freak out at how nice the space is. "It's very modern. This lighting is very flattering, quite a bit of like, club vibe as well," veteran Big T says after screaming, "It's bougie!" There are many, many rooms and places to lounge plus an outdoor garden, full gym, and a hot tub. Sweet!
"It's very, very open and you really can't hide. Everyone's gonna see your little game talks," veteran Nicole Zanatta says. Vet Aneesa Ferreira then chimes in, "I'm looking around at everyone here and I'm like, ‘How are we all connected? What is this game? What are we getting into?'"
Of course, because it's the The Challenge we're talking about, the clip ends with a cryptic and ominous preview of what we expect to be the very first game. Don't get too used to the good life, guys!
Scroll down to meet the season 36 cast of The Challenge.
The Challenge: Double Agents premieres Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.