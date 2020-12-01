Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Hardest Part of Her "Horrible" Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Related : Kelly Clarkson Granted Temporary Primary Physical Custody of Kids

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her divorce.

During a Nov. 30 interview with Glennon Doyle and Alicia Keys on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Because Of You" singer spoke candidly about her breakup from talent manager Brandon Blackstock.

"It's horrible," the American Idol alum stressed. "There are so many hard parts and the hardest for me is the kids. That's the hardest part for me. You know, I always think as women especially we're trained—Alicia and I were talking earlier—to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about."

As fans may recall, the Grammy winner filed for divorce from her husband in June after nearly seven years of marriage and two kids—daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. On Nov. 19, Kelly was awarded temporary primary physical custody of both children in Los Angeles, Calif.