Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Hardest Part of Her "Horrible" Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her divorce.
During a Nov. 30 interview with Glennon Doyle and Alicia Keys on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Because Of You" singer spoke candidly about her breakup from talent manager Brandon Blackstock.
"It's horrible," the American Idol alum stressed. "There are so many hard parts and the hardest for me is the kids. That's the hardest part for me. You know, I always think as women especially we're trained—Alicia and I were talking earlier—to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about."
As fans may recall, the Grammy winner filed for divorce from her husband in June after nearly seven years of marriage and two kids—daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. On Nov. 19, Kelly was awarded temporary primary physical custody of both children in Los Angeles, Calif.
The court documents, which were filed on Monday, Nov. 30 and later obtained by E! News, state, "under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody" and that the children "have not resided in Montana and that their current resident and their residence for the last several years has been Los Angeles, California."
A source close to the family told E! News that the ruling "isn't that big of a deal" because "the kids are in school in Los Angeles and this order was designed to not disrupt the kids routine and to keep them in school."
In late November, Kelly alluded to the possible reason for her divorce from Brandon on The Kelly Clarkson Show. While responding to a prompt that read, "I'm grateful in 2020 for the lesson I learned about..." Kelly said, "myself." She went on to note, "Even at 38, I feel like I'm always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I'm being the best version of myself."