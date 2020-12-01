Gifts for the Conscientious Shopper

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Holiday gifting doesn't have to have a negative impact on the environment. There are plenty of responsibly-sourced or environmentally-friendly gifts for the conscientious in your life available.
Below, gifts from Aveda, Patagonia and more of our favorite conscious brands that you won't have to feel guilty about buying. Shop options at a variety of price points that your friend or family member will love.
Karatasi DIY Bracelet Kit in Rainbow
Make your own bracelets with this kit including Karatasi beads, raffia tassels and stretch cord. This brand employs nearly 200 Akola women in Uganda.
Botanical Repair Rich Strengthening Set
Try out Aveda's new Botanical Repair haircare range, which harnesses the power of plants to repair hair. Aveda is an environmentally conscious brand, from its post consumer recycled materials packaging to its 100% wind powered manufacturing.
Passport to Greece Skincare Set
Enjoy the natural ingredients in this skincare set including a Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser, Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Gel-Cream, Apothecary Wild Rose Sleeping Facial and Pomegranate Resurfacing Mask. All of these products are sourced ethically in Greece and are manufactured in an eco-friendly manner.
Plastic-free Bather Set
You'll find no plastic in this gift set, instead housing its products in glass containers. It includes a Mind & Body Wash, Outer Being Face & Body Oil, Big Dipper Mineral Bath, Central Coast Luffa and Peace Through Bathing Gift Bag.
Pacifica Cherry Bomb Cherry Cheek Powders
How sweet is this cherry-infused blush palette? Pacifica is a 100% vegan and cruelty free brand.
Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Squalane Makeup Removing Face Wash
This pretty pink face wash melts away makeup, removes impurities and hydrates. It's vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free, plus comes in recyclable packaging.
Zero Waste Cookbook by Giovanna Torrico and Amelia Wasiliev
Waste less with this cookbook that has over 100 easy recipes.
Patagonia Lunar Frost Fleece Jacket
How fluffy and soft does this jacket look? It's made with recycled polyester, and Patagonia pledges 1% of sales to the preservation and restoration of the environment.
Beeswax Reusable Sandwich Wrap
How cute are these cotton sandwich wraps infused with beeswax and natural oils? Simply wash in cold water to reuse.
Ceramic Iced Coffee Tumbler
Bid adieu to disposable cups with this handmade ceramic option that comes with a metal straw.
Rituel de Fille Rare Light Crème Luminizer
This reviewer-loved cream highlighter comes in an array of hues. It's from one of the conscious beauty brands at Ulta.
Earth Lover Lunch Pair
Replace their plastic bags with this lunch box that's made from environmentally friendly materials. It comes with a matching water bottle that makes it easy to go green.