Justin Bieber Reveals Why He and Wife Hailey Are Waiting to Have Kids

Related : Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's 5 Cutest Kissing Moments

When it comes to the children conversation, Hailey Bieber is calling the shots.

During the Tuesday, Dec. 1 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Bieber opened up about the couple's plans to start a family. Although the 26-year-old Grammy winner would like to have a bunch of kids right now, he's comfortable with 24-year-old model choosing the best time for her.

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," the "Holy" singer told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

When asked about the "hold up," Justin explained, "I think the issue—there's not really an issue—I think Hailey still has things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she just wants to—I just think she's not ready yet and that's okay."

Ellen agreed that they both have so much time to have kids and Hailey "should wait until she's ready and get everything done that she wants to get done." However, the talk show host did make note on how much Justin loves kids, adding, "You're going to make such a great dad."