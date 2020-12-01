Lily Collins Weighs in On Emily in Paris' Pronunciation Debate

Lily Collins is settling the Emily in Paris débat once and for all.
As fans of the fashionable series may know, Netflix sparked a social media frenzy in November when its Twitter account revealed that Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced "with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme." Since that time, viewers have been in a debate over the correct pronunciation and now Lily herself is weighing in.
While on The Tonight Show on Monday, Nov. 30, Lily—who stars as Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series—addressed the controversy, admitting she too had been pronouncing the show title wrong. When host Jimmy Fallon asked about Netflix's rhyming pronunciation, the 31-year-old star explained, "So here's the thing, when we were shooting it in Paris, we heard people referencing it as that more often. Right? Because we're in Paris and the accent. I was like, 'Oh yeah, it rhymes. That's cute.'"
But, as Lily confessed on the late-night show, she totally forgot about the pronunciation after filming wrapped. "Literally forgot about it, came back home," the newly engaged star shared. "It was never like a big thing and then I felt like I was one with every single other person in the world that found that out the same day because I was like, 'Wait, have I been saying it wrong?'"
Lily, who is the daughter of singer Phil Collins, went on to further admit that she "fell for it."
"So...I'm Emily and I even was saying it wrong. So go figure," Lily told Jimmy. "I feel like that's actually something Emily herself would be like, 'I guess I was part of the joke.'"
Back in October, Lily also made headlines when she sparked a debate over her character's age, sharing she believed Emily is a recent college graduate. However, given her character's impressive résumé, many fans were confused about Lily's comments. As a result, Lily took to her Instagram Story to admit that she got her character's age wrong, confirming Emily is not 22.
Amid all of the passionate debate, Emily in Paris was officially picked up for a second season on Netflix. So, there's much more to come from the marketing executive! Until then, you can check out all of the most fashionable moments from the show in our gallery HERE.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)