Harry Styles Was the First Person to Find Out About Nick Kroll's Marriage Proposal

Harry Styles may have found himself a new career in planning wedding proposals, just in case this whole music thing doesn't work out.
Nick Kroll appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show on Monday, Nov. 30, and he told host Jimmy Fallon about the surprising help he had in recently popping the question to now-wife Lily Kwong. Kroll announced on Instagram last week that he and the landscape artist tied the knot on Nov. 19.
Kroll explained to Fallon that he was at a table read for his upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, where he was telling director Olivia Wilde and co-stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh about his plans to propose.
"I was at the table read with them, and I knew I wanted to propose, and I hadn't really been able to talk to anybody," the 42-year-old Big Mouth co-creator said. "I sorta ran through some ideas with them."
Fallon quickly cracked up at the idea of bouncing ideas off of two enormous stars like Pugh and Styles.
"I was just spitballing with Flo and H-Bomb, and Olivia," Kroll added, jokingly giving new nicknames to his unlikely pals. "We were all just sorta chatting about it."
Kroll ended up hiding the engagement ring and a bouquet of flowers in a moving box at the couple's home. When she finally discovered the ring, Kwong said yes. But that wasn't the end of the celebrations.
"We were getting ready to call our parents and take a picture and all that stuff, and Harry Styles texted me to be like, 'Have you done it yet? What's going on?'" the Kroll Show alum recalled. "So Harry Styles was the first person to know that we were getting married, before my parents, before Lily's parents, before anybody. Harry was the first person to know, and he gave us his blessing, and it meant the world."
As if having Harry Styles blowing up your phone isn't enough, the thoughtful gestures didn't end there.
"When we got married in Big Sur, he sent us a huge bouquet of flowers," Kroll said. "Just so lovely and kind."
Kroll then quipped, "He doesn't know this yet, but he is now going to be the guardian of all of our children."
If that last part is true, Styles doesn't have much time to prepare. Kroll and Kwong are currently expecting their first child, with Kwong announcing the news on Instagram last month.
