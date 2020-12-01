How to Watch the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree…
This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has made headlines over the last few weeks. For starters, the 75-foot-tall Norway spruce faced teasing online after it arrived in New York City looking a little rough.
One commenter even noted, "This tree looks like 2020."
Not to mention, the tree carried with it a stowaway in the form of a tiny owl. Furthermore, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public access to the official tree lighting ceremony.
Despite all of this, the Rockefeller Center tree will have a broadcasted celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 2, which is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. We're talking 50,000 multi-colored lights, a Swarovski star and a star-studded performance list.
For those saddened by the lack of public access at the tree lighting ceremony, don't fret, the tree will be open for viewing after Wednesday's event. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
You can find out all the important information regarding the ceremony below!
When is the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting?
The ceremony will take place this Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.
Where and when can I watch?
You can catch the two-hour event on NBC. However, an hour before the ceremony, viewers can watch a live special performance on NBC and affiliate stations.
Who is hosting the ceremony?
The tree lighting ceremony will be hosted by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker. The pre-show festivities will be hosted by Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez, NBC4 New York's Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery.
Who is performing?
Confirmed performers include Kelly Clarkson, Goo Goo Dolls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jimmy Fallon, Brett Eldredge, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr., Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Dan + Shay, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, the cast of Ain't Too Proud and the Radio City Rockettes.
Not only will Clarkson and Eldredge perform together, but so will Parton and Fallon and Trainor and Earth, Wind & Fire.
The beloved Radio City Rockettes will perform in an hour-long special, called Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes, following the ceremony. The special will be hosted by Kotb and Guthrie at 10 p.m. on NBC.
What are you looking forward to most? Be sure to let us know!
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)