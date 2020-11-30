Why Megan Fox Finally Filed for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox is following through with her plan.
On Nov. 25, the actress officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green, a year after their November 2019 separation and more than nine years after they wed in June 2010.
As for what spurred the 34-year-old mom of three to finally make their split official, a source explained to E! News the exes wanted to get everything in order first.
"They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out. It's been in the works and this was always her plan," the source said. "As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays."
Fox, who is currently in a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, "has moved on," the insider noted, "and is looking forward to her future."
News of the longtime pair's quiet split emerged in April, when a source told E! News Fox and Green had been living separately, but didn't "plan to file divorce right now."
A month later, Green publicly confirmed on his podcast that they were indeed taking some space. "I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes and you're on the same path, and you walk that path together, and things are working," he said at the time, "then paths just kind of separate sometimes."
In early November, Fox exposed some of their behind-the-scenes conflict when she candidly called out her ex in an Instagram comment, slamming him over a photo he posted with their son Journey. "You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother," she wrote in part, "and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."
In regard to the actress' unexpected remark, a source explained, "She reached her breaking point and has had enough of Brian's games. She is incredibly frustrated that he's trying to make her look like a bad mom and decided to call him out on it. She especially hates that he's using the kids to try and get back at her."
In Fox's filing, she cited irreconcilable differences for the divorce and requested joint physical and legal custody of their three sons together, Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8.
This is not the first time the exes have faced divorce—Fox also filed in 2015, but subsequently asked the court to dismiss it in 2019, years after the birth of their third child.
E! News has reached out to Fox and Green's reps for comment.