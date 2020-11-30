Rue Regrets Letting Jules Go in New Euphoria Christmas Special Trailer

Rue Bennett has got a few regrets.
She probably has more than a few, but there's one in particular that she's upset about in the new trailer for Euphoria's holiday special, which Zendaya premiered on Monday.
At the end of the first season of the HBO drama, Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) were planning to run away together until Rue changed her mind and Jules went without her. Now, Rue's sitting alone in a diner replaying that goodbye, and she called her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) to help her out.
But of course the most exciting part of the trailer is where it says "Emmy Award Winner Zendaya." That's never gonna get old!
The special episode is one of two "bridge" episodes, as Zendaya called them during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, that were filmed during the pandemic and serve as a little treat for fans before season two gets underway in 2021.
Watch the trailer below!
The first episode finds Rue celebrating Christmas post-relapse and post-Jules leaving her behind. The second episode is still a bit of a mystery, with no premiere date or description so far. Just be sure you know that this is not season two, as a poster for the special reiterated.
Zendaya, of course, has had a lot to celebrate in the year since Euphoria's season one finale aired. The 24-year-old actress won an Emmy for her starring role at the 2020 ceremony and became the youngest ever winner in the category for Lead Actress in a Drama.
Euphoria's first special episode will air Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.