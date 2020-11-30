Bachelor Nation's Trista Sutter Says Husband Ryan Is "Struggling" With Mystery Illness

Related : 5 Things to Know About New "Bachelorette" Tayshia Adams

Trista Sutter is looking for answers.

While The Bachelorette alum is trying to enjoy the holiday season, a mystery continues to surround her family: Why is Ryan Sutter, 46, not feeling his best?

"I'm struggling," Trista, 48, shared through Instagram on Nov. 28 with a photo of her husband. "This guy...my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love...is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can't work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough. We've been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers."

Trista recently received confirmation that Ryan doesn't have cancer. At the same time, the firefighter still doesn't have a diagnosis for the discomfort he is feeling.

"A HUGE relief...without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out. But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer," Trista shared. "How messed up is that? Don't worry, I know. It's messed up. But, that's where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing. And believe me...I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful."