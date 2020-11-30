Dax Shepard Shares Fear of Making Mistakes With His Daughters In Conversation With Hillary Clinton

In her 2016 concession speech, Hillary Clinton famously told "all the little girls" watching to "never doubt that you are valuable, powerful and deserving of every opportunity in the world."
Clearly, Dax Shepard was moved, so now he's turning to the former presidential nominee for advice on how to raise his own little girls—7-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta—to make sure they know they are valuable and powerful.
Dax chatted with Hillary for an episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, out Monday, Nov. 30. The pair talked about how to best raise empowered young women, after Dax shared his biggest fear as a girl dad.
The Parenthood alum said, "I selfishly and egomaniacally looked forward to raising children, because I wanted to give them the tools that I felt like I had so desperately needed as a kid."
He told Hillary, mom to 40-year-old Chelsea, "You had to have had similar feelings, 'I'm going to have this girl and now I'm going to be able to give her the support and the education that I would have just thrived on.'"
Dax then asked, "I wonder what fruit did that bear and then what mistakes were implicit in that? Because I fear that I'm on the verge of making them."
Hillary tried to ease his worries, reminding him that many parents have similar concerns. The politician responded, "You want to try to be aware enough, so that you don't make what you think were mistakes made with you. We all do it, though. There's no escaping from it. We are the products of our own parents' efforts to raise us."
She explained why Dax's wife, Kristen Bell, holds the key to raising their daughters as well. "The combination of you and their mom brings different experiences and aspirations for them and kind of together it all works," Hillary said.
The 73-year-old What Happened author admitted that parenting is "the hardest job I've ever had," and offered Dax another nugget of wisdom when it comes to raising girls.
She told Dax, "With a 5- and a 7-year-old girl in your house, it's going to get more complicated. I hate to tell you that. It's going to get more complicated. I actually think raising kids today in some ways is a lot harder than it was for my parents raising us."
Fortunately, Lincoln and Delta have some great role models. Dax explained that he was so grateful to be able to watch the Hillary documentary with them and said he couldn't think of a better example for his kids.
Listen to the full podcast here.