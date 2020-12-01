Kandi Burruss Sounds Off on The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Strippergate

Kandi Burruss knows how to plan one wild party!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is sounding off on what went down during Cynthia Bailey's NSFW bachelorette party. As fans saw in the risqué season 13 trailer, the Kandi-planned bash was filled with sex toys, a hot, nearly naked male stripped and rumors that one of the RHOA cast members might have hooked up with the exotic dancer (Kenya Moore alleges she heard "sex noises coming from a bedroom" in the preview).
"Here's the thing. I was put in charge of the bachelorette party. Now you know very well that if I have anything that I'm in control of I'm gonna do my best to make sure that everybody has a good time," Kandi told E! News exclusively ahead of Sunday's RHOA season 13 premiere on Bravo. "So since I was in charge I just did my best to make sure it was a very over-the-top night that everyone would definitely remember and that's what I did. And so let's just say that these girls definitely got a night that they will never forget."
According to Kandi, all the ladies had a good time while letting loose with the stripper as seen in the trailer.
"Nobody was freaked out. Everybody was totally excited about the male entertainer coming to perform," she dished. "Nobody was sitting there saying, 'Oh my god, why did you do that?' Everybody was more than happy that he showed up."
So did Kandi hear any "sex noises" the night the stripper came over? "I will not say anything," she laughed. "I am not getting into that one."
As for Cynthia's thoughts of the wild weekend, Kandi added, "She said that's the best party she ever had in her entire life!"
In addition to Strippergate, Kandi also sounded off on NeNe Leakes' departure from the series after last season. "She's always going to be a major part of our family," she said. "It is what it is but this is a show where people come in and out and this year she's just not here."
"I mean it's not her first time not being here. The show is still going to be the show," she continued. "The girls are still gonna have drama. It's still The Real Housewives of Atlanta, nothing changes much. The girls are still gonna be crazy, we're still gonna have our things that we're gonna bump heads on, we're still over the top, nothing has changed. Like one person doesn't change that. And that has nothing to do with her personally, that's just how it works in any friend group. If one person's not there it's not like you guys stop talking, it's not like you guys stop hanging out, it's not like you guys are ever going to stop having issues or anything. Just one person isn't there, you know what I'm saying? That's just the way life is."
There's also a new Housewife on the scene as newcomer Drew Sidora just joined the cast for season 13.
"I liked Drew, I thought she was pretty cool," Kandi gushed. "I felt like she fit into the group. Now mind you, of course there's a couple people that she bumped heads with but as far as I'm concerned, I liked her. I thought she was pretty cool. She spoke up for herself, I felt like she stood her ground. She was a really cool girl, I like her."
