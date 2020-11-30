Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Thoughts on Acting Together Will Make You LOL

Related : Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Talk New Christmas Film & Traditions

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn don't often star in the same films, but when they do, they make it—working with your significant other, that is—look easy. So what's their secret?

"Do it every 33 years, first of all," Russell joked on the Monday, Nov. 30 episode of Daily Pop, referencing how long it's been since he and his longtime love headlined a film together: 1987 for the romantic comedy Overboard.

"Exactly!" Hawn chimed in. "It's not an everyday thing!"

Indeed it is not. Since Overboard, Hawn has only worked alongside her partner of 37 years once, and that was just to make a brief cameo in the 2018 Netflix flick The Christmas Chronicles. However, the holiday film—which stars Russell as Santa Claus and Hawn as Mrs. Klaus—has since gotten the sequel treatment, and this time around, they both play central roles.

"Because we are actors, you know, we are in a pretty fairly good state of mind," Hawn told E!'s Carissa Culiner.