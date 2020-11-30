Princess DianaSelena GomezAt-Home HairFall TVTotal BellasPhotosVideos

Hugh Jackman Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message to "Incredible" Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

To celebrate Deborra-Lee Furness' birthday, Hugh Jackman shared a sweet photo and message to his wife. Scroll on for the tribute post.

By Jess Cohen Nov 30, 2020 6:56 PMTags
BirthdaysHugh JackmanCouplesCelebrities
Hugh Jackman's love for wife Deborra-Lee Furness goes far beyond an Instagram caption.

Even so, the Oscar nominee took to the social media platform to celebrate his leading lady's birthday on Monday, Nov. 30. Alongside a sweet photo of Furness blowing out her candles—placed in a delicious dessert—Jackman wrote, "Happy birthday to my incredible wife. Your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day. I love you so much more than any caption can convey."

As fans may recall, Jackman, 52, and Furness, 64, first met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995. And the rest, as they say, is history. The couple tied the knot the following year, in April 1996.

For their 24th anniversary earlier this year, Jackman posted a throwback picture with Furness along with a heartfelt note. "These 24 years have been the best of my life!" the Wolverine star, who shares kids Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15, with Furness, wrote. "And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24"

Hugh Jackman: Movie Star!

Back in September, Furness opened up about meeting Jackman in the '90s and recalled their "amazing" connection. "When you find a partner in crime that you share and you grow together—and life is tough as we know it, it's not all good—and when you have someone there that is so supportive…you can really stand buck naked. You have to," Furness said on Anh's Brush With Fame. "When you've got kids and life and whatever, you stand there buck naked, authentic, warts and all, this is who it is, and you're loved, there's nothing better."

In honor of Jackman and Furness' love story, let's take a look back at their romance over the years in the gallery below!

Patrick Riviere/Getty Images
A Couple of Kids

Look at these bright-eyed soul mates in 1997, about a year after they tied the knot.

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images
Instant Attraction

The Sydney-born actors first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Corelli's Most Wanted

After a few drinks one night, Hugh admitted to his sexy blond co-star that he was crushing on her—as was the rest of the crew.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
True Love

To his pleasant surprise, Deborra returned the sentiment. Somehow, we are not surprised.

Bill Davila/FilmMagic
Can't Keep His Hands to Himself

Can someone say "body language"?

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Sweet Cheeks

Not long after their 10th wedding anniversary, the Australian stars were still hot for each other.

Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com
Made in the Shades

Among the rules they live by: Never spend more than two weeks apart. 

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Stuck Like Glue

Hugh says his slogan has always been "Happy wife, happy life." So that's one of their secrets...

Ian Gavan/Getty Image
Black Tie Preferred

The Wolverine star gushes about his wife every chance he gets.

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland
Lovely Family

The couple love to spend quality time with daughter Ava Eliot and son Oscar Maximillian—and Hugh's been known to even pull wingman duty for his son

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The Night They MET

The classy couple are dressed to the nines at the 2014 Met Gala.

Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com
Hands-On Parents

Hugh's in shaved-head Blackbeard mode on this particular trip to their son's school in New York.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Still Soaring

Deborra is Hugh's date at the Eddie the Eagle premiere in Sydney.

