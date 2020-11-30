Counting On's Joseph and Kendra Duggar Reveal Sex of Baby No. 3

The Duggars will soon have another girl in their family.
Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Duggar are expecting a daughter in early 2021, E! News can exclusively reveal. "Our nursery is going to be full of pink, as we get ready for our soon coming little one," the Counting On stars tell E! News. "This sweet tiebreaker is a girl!!! The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to see her beautiful face soon. We appreciate all of your prayers for a safe arrival!"
The proud parents, who also share kids Garrett David Duggar, 2, and Addison Renee Duggar, 12 months, announced their pregnancy news in August. "We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February," the couple shared at the time. "Baby #3 is on the way!"
Joseph and Kendra also noted that their eldest kids are excited to have a new sibling.
"We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison's reaction when they meet the new baby," the duo said. "Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life size baby doll. Life is full of surprises and we're thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!"
As fans may recall, Kendra, 22, and Joseph, 25, began their courtship in 2017, with Joseph admitting on Counting On, "When Kendra said 'yes,' it was such a big relief to me just knowing that now I've actually entered a new phase of life."
Later that same year, the couple got engaged at the wedding reception for Joy Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. In Sept. 2017, Joseph and Kendra officially became husband and wife, sharing their first kiss at their wedding. "You always have expectations of the first kiss but it blew all those expectations away," he said of the lip lock. "It was amazing."
The couple welcomed their first child, son Garrett, in 2018. A year later, the Kendra gave birth to daughter Addison.