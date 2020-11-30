Listen to Nicki Minaj's Sweet Voice Memo Featuring Her 2-Month-Old Baby Boy

Related : Nicki Minaj Is Raising Her Baby Without a Nanny

Nicki Minaj is giving fans a peek into motherhood.

Over the weekend, the "Your Love" rapper finally introduced her anxious Twitter fans to her baby boy by using the new audio recording feature. In the 27-second clip, the new mom could be heard speaking to the 2-month-old, who's name has not yet been publicly revealed.

"Say hi to the Barbsz, papa bear. Say hi," the 37-year-old said to the newborn, who adorably coos in response. "Whatcha doin'? Say something. Aww, you said hi to the Barbz? Good boy."

Of course fans are eager to learn any new information about the babe, so the voice note was fawned over all weekend. One Twitter user wrote, "give him studio time! he's already memorizing romans holiday. put him on the remix!" Another added, "I'm not crying.... YOURE crying."

Back in July, Nicki announced she was expecting her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty. She took to Instagram to reveal her baby bump while wearing a bright yellow wig and a floral bikini set. In the caption, the proud soon-to-be mom wrote, "#Preggers."