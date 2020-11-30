The Undoing’s Finale Was Absolutely Satisfying: Here’s Why

Related : Cute Alert! Hugh Grant Watches "Ninjago" With His Kids

After Thanksgiving dinner, we were understandably full—not of gravy-coated turkey or decadently flavorful pumpkin pie, but of guesses, guesses, and more guesses. Since the October premiere of HBO's six-episode limited series The Undoing, we've been meticulously mapping out all the plausibilities surrounding the big question at hand: Who killed Elena (Matilda De Angelis)? And leading into the series finale on Sunday, Nov. 29, we weren't quite sure who to call the lead suspect, which was the point.

Created by Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley, the psychological thriller follows Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's Grace and Jonathan Fraser, an ultra-rich couple living in Manhattan's Upper East Side whose life gets upended—or, er, undid—when Elena, Jonathan's mistress and a mother at their son Henry's (Noah Jupe) exclusive prep school, gets brutally murdered.

From the very first episode, the show, which is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's 2014 novel You Should Have Known, had us reasoning that to repeatedly beat someone's head with a hammer is too vile of a crime, an act that some of the more likeable characters surely couldn't have been responsible for.