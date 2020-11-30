Real Love? Tayshia Adams and Zac C Take Wedding Photos in This Bachelorette Sneak Peek

As expected, Tayshia Adams' journey toward finding love is moving very quickly. One minute, she's worried about whether her lineup of men would be interested in her to begin with following Clare Crawley's exit. The next? She appears ready to walk down the aisle.
In an exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, Dec. 1 episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia and Zac C head on a one-on-one date that'll definitely speed up their courtship. "Zac and I are gonna play dress up today," Tayshia says, "We're gonna be shooting our wedding photos."
The clip finds the 36-year-old addiction specialist from Haddonfield, Penn. slipping out of his casual jeans-and-T-shirt look and trying on a tailored white tuxedo for a photoshoot. After perusing a rack of traditional and modern wedding gowns, Tayshia selects a sleek and form-fitting white sleeveless dress before transforming into a full-blown bride-to-be.
"I've been married before and I've done wedding photos so I hope today could make new, fun memories for me," she says. "But now I'm second-guessing that. I'm so incredibly nervous."
Waiting for Tayshia's reveal, Zac shares a similar sentiment. He says, "My desire is to find real love and there's thoughts of like, ‘Oh wow, this is, like, what it feels like when you're about to get married.'"
Of course, the couple seems to have found their chemistry instantly, posing for a photographer and setting their nerves aside. After Tayshia yells nervously, Zac says, "Are you freaking out right now? It's okay. I'm here. I've got you," which she obviously loved.
"I feel like Zac made me feel really comfortable with him, way more comfortable than I thought I was gonna feel," she says. "Zac definitely embodies all the qualities that I'm looking for." With that, they share a kiss and continue on their televised match-making adventure.
The Bachelorette airs Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.