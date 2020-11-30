Jennifer Lawrence's Family Farm in Kentucky Burns Down in Fire

Jennifer Lawrence's family farm in Kentucky, which hosts a summer camp for kids, was severely damaged in a fire over the weekend.
According to a message on the Camp Hi Ho Facebook page, the heartbreaking incident took place on Friday, Nov. 27, one day after Thanksgiving. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire," the message, posted on Nov. 28, stated. "We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls."
As fans may know, Jennifer's brother, Blaine Lawrence, is the owner and director of the camp. The Oscar winner, who grew up in Louisville, has also been spotted at the camp over the years. "Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency," the note continued. "You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us."
"God's goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead," the message concluded. "We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer."
According to WLKY in Kentucky, the fire at the campground is currently under investigation. "One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply," Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens told the outlet. "Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts."
WLKY also reports that it took about 30 firefighters to get the blaze under control on Friday evening.
TMZ obtained an email sent from Blaine Lawrence to families of camp attendees, in which he reportedly detailed the damage and shared his hope of rebuilding in time to reopen the camp for summer 2021.