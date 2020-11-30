Jennifer Lawrence's Family Farm in Kentucky Burns Down in Fire

Related : Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter for a Good Cause

Jennifer Lawrence's family farm in Kentucky, which hosts a summer camp for kids, was severely damaged in a fire over the weekend.

According to a message on the Camp Hi Ho Facebook page, the heartbreaking incident took place on Friday, Nov. 27, one day after Thanksgiving. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire," the message, posted on Nov. 28, stated. "We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls."

As fans may know, Jennifer's brother, Blaine Lawrence, is the owner and director of the camp. The Oscar winner, who grew up in Louisville, has also been spotted at the camp over the years. "Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency," the note continued. "You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us."