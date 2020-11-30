Khloe Kardashian Posts About Not Caring What Others Think Following Tristan Thompson's Boston Trip

Khloe Kardashian appears to be expressing herself through other people's quotes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star painted a perfect picture after sharing a series of messages to her Instagram account over the weekend.

More telling? One of Khloe's posts was uploaded the same day Tristan Thompson flew from Los Angeles to Boston to start training for his new NBA team, the Boston Celtics.

"Your life isn't yours if you always care what others think," the Good American founder posted to her main feed on Saturday, Nov. 28.

However, Khloe didn't stop there. On Sunday, Nov. 29., the reality TV personality took to Instagram Stories with more messages.

"Your mind will believe everything you tell it. Feed it Faith. Feed it Truth. Feed it Love," one caption read, with another that said, "Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge."