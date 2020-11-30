Khloe Kardashian Posts About Not Caring What Others Think Following Tristan Thompson's Boston Trip

Khloe Kardashian appears to be expressing herself through other people's quotes.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star painted a perfect picture after sharing a series of messages to her Instagram account over the weekend.
More telling? One of Khloe's posts was uploaded the same day Tristan Thompson flew from Los Angeles to Boston to start training for his new NBA team, the Boston Celtics.
"Your life isn't yours if you always care what others think," the Good American founder posted to her main feed on Saturday, Nov. 28.
However, Khloe didn't stop there. On Sunday, Nov. 29., the reality TV personality took to Instagram Stories with more messages.
"Your mind will believe everything you tell it. Feed it Faith. Feed it Truth. Feed it Love," one caption read, with another that said, "Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge."
Another post read, "Don't let your bad days trick you into thinking that you have a bad life."
Among the sea of quotes, however, there was one that stood out the most. "If it makes you happy," the message began, "it doesn't have to make sense to others."
While Khloe is known for sharing inspirational posts on her social media pages, the timing of her latest uploads is interesting. Just hours before, Tristan celebrated a huge milestone: he became a U.S. citizen.
"I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams," the athlete said, per U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' Western Region. "I'm now truly living the American dream."
What's more? Following the news of his citizenship, Tristan jet-set to Boston, which he'll now call home after scoring a $19 million deal to play for the city's NBA team.
Although Khloe has yet to publicly comment on her boyfriend's basketball update, a source told E! News she "is supportive of Tristan and his career."
However, the source explained the fashion mogul doesn't plan to move and will stay in Los Angeles with her and Tristan's 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. "They don't know what's going to happen," the source shared. "They are still figuring things out."
The NBA star's career move comes shortly after he and Khloe rekindled their romance. In October, a separate insider opened up about the pair's relationship, saying, "They are together and very happy. She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have."
While the two are keeping their romance more private than before, Tristan recently showed his affection for Khloe after she won an E!'s People's Choice Award. Tristan surprised the star with a massive bouquet of flowers in honor of her award.
"Did I get flowers from your daddy?" Khloe told True in an Instagram Stories video on Nov. 16. The toddler began to read the card from the athlete to which Khloe replied, "Oh you're reading it? He says, ‘Congratulations on winning People's Choice!' Thank you!"