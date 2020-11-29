Sean Connery's Cause Of Death Revealed One Month Following His Passing

It's been nearly a month since Hollywood lost a legend.

Back in October, news broke that Sean Connery had passed away at the age of 90. The Oscar winner's loved ones issued a statement on his behalf and revealed that he died in the Bahamas, where he mainly spent his final years.

"His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," a statement read, which was shared with E! News on Oct. 31. "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the [coronavirus pandemic] has ended."

At the time, it was unclear what caused Sean's death. However, TMZ has recently shed some light on his passing.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, the outlet obtained the star's death certificate and reported the results, claiming he died in his sleep from pneumonia, heart failure and old age.