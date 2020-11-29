Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Past Struggles With Breastfeeding and Asks to “Normalize Formula”

Chrissy Teigen is over the stigma that comes with giving your baby formula over breast milk.
On Twitter, the outspoken celebrity shared how difficult it was for her to breastfeed, and said that it was made all the worse by people insisting it was the best option for her baby.
"ok I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula," Chrissy shared in a lengthy thread. "normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot."
The Cravings author continued in a series of tweets.
"people have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best," she explained. "'normalize breastfeeding' is great. 'normalize formula' is great, too! so yeah. that's all! normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY."
Chrissy, who shares two children with husband singer John Legend, recalled "pumping my ASS OFF, highest mode, so often, because I didn't trust milk was going into their mouthes [sic] if I breastfed. it drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. an ounce!"
She concluded with, "the stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature's most natural thing for your own baby is too much. I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama."
Chrissy has become an advocate for mothers on a variety of subjects. The model, who experienced a pregnancy loss with her third child in September, recently came to Meghan Markle's defense after a person criticized the Suits star's essay about her own miscarriage.
The Lip Sync Battle host opened up about living with her grief this month on Instagram, writing, "I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time. I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off."
While not everyone is as comfortable as Chrissy is with speaking out about such issues, her voice is breaking down stigmas around unnecessarily taboo topics.