Shawn Mendes Reveals How Camila Cabello's Confidence Changed His Life

Shawn Mendes learned to stress less about his physical appearance, thanks to his favorite "señorita," Camila Cabello.
In a candid new interview with GQ, the "Lost in Japan" singer opened up about the pressure to look a certain way, sharing that he would often run on very little sleep because he felt he had to "get up two hours early just to be able to work out." The Canadian crooner, who once believed that "if you don't work out, you're going to lose fans," shared that seeing how Camila responded to criticisms of her body inspired him to relax a little bit more about his appearance.
"[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people's," he told the outlet, "and it really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life."
He even said he learned that "taking that extra few hours of sleep, instead of waking up to pump iron, is a better choice sometimes."
Camila, 23, has a history of clapping back at body shamers. In August 2019, the "Havana" singer took to her Instagram Story to discuss negative comments she received on a photo she posted.
"Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My Cellulite! Oh no! I didn't suck in my stomach!" she wrote. "But then I was like...of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of f*cking rock, or all muscle, for that matter. But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking a perfection that's not real."
This is not the first time that Shawn, 22, who started dating his frequent musical collaborator in 2019, talked about Camila having an important impact on his life.
In Shawn's Netflix documentary In Wonder, he talked about how Camila directly inspired his music.
"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, ‘Everything's about you. They're all, they have always been about you,'" Shawn shared. "She goes, ‘What do you mean?' Like, they're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote."
It sounds like these two work perfectly together both in and out of the recording booth.