Camila Cabello Reveals She's "Learned a Lot About Love" With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello's latest Instagram post has fans saying "My Oh My."

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the 23-year-old singer opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes with a heart-melting message.

"I've learned a lot about love with this guy," the pop star began her caption. "It's not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos. When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you."

"I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself," she continued. "It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness—to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday."