Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Celebrate First Thanksgiving Together

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White just took a big step in their relationship.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist and snowboarding champion posted photos of the two celebrating Thanksgiving with his family, including his little niece and nephew on Instagram. This marks the first time White, 34, and the 31-year-old Vampire Diaries alum have spent the holiday together.

"I'm so thankful to be surrounded by so much love!!" White wrote in his post, which he shared on Black Friday, Nov. 27. "Getting older and watching my family continue to grow has been incredible. Hope everyone out there had an amazing thanksgiving!"

White included a photo of himself and Nina sitting at a Thanksgiving dinner table with a few adult family members. He also shared a video of Nina wearing a red hoodie and matching sweatpants dancing in the kitchen.

Dobrev and White have been dating since the beginning of the year. They first sparked romance rumors in March after they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, Calif.