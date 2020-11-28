Saved By the Bell Apologizes to Selena Gomez After Receiving Backlash

Related : Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar

Selena Gomez fans are upset over the new Saved By the Bell reboot on NBCU's Peacock streaming service.

The "Souvenir" singer's followers defended her on Twitter on Saturday, Nov. 28 after the television show included several scenes that referenced her real-life 2017 kidney transplant. The sixth episode, titled "Teen-Line," included two instances when Selena's surgery was brought up at Bayside High.

In one scene, two students, who are not main cast members, argue over who Selena's transplant donor was. "I know for a fact that Selena Gomez's kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mom," one character stated, according to a Twitter user who shared footage of the episode. "God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it."

"Prove what? That you're an idiot," the other character replied. "It was Demi Lovato's kidney. They're best friends... like you and I were."

Back in 2017, Selena revealed she received a kidney transplant from her friend and Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa.