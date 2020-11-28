Tristan Thompson Becomes a U.S. Citizen Then Jets Off to Boston to Join the Celtics

Related : Kim Kardashian Congratulates Tristan Thompson on $19M Celtics Deal

NBA champion, father, partner...And now Tristan Thompson has a new title: U.S. citizen.

The 29-year-old Canadian-born athlete was sworn in at a naturalization ceremony just before Thanksgiving and days after it was announced that he had signed a deal to play for the Boston Celtics. On Saturday, Nov. 28, he shared a photo of himself en route to his new NBA home.

A photo of a masked Tristan, Khloe Kardashian's partner and father of their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, raising his right hand while pledging his Oath of Allegiance next to a U.S. flag, was posted on the Twitter page of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' Western Region on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The organization quoted Tristan as saying, "I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I'm now truly living the American dream."

"Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13!" the group tweeted. "Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen!"

Tristan and a USCIS officer are the only ones seen in the photo. It is unclear if Khloe or True attended the NBA star's naturalization ceremony.