DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Celebrates Thanksgiving With His Kids After Breakup With Wife Elena

Following his split from wife Elena Samodanova, Dancing With the Stars' Gleb Savchenko reunited with his kids for Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 27, the dad shared an Instagram slideshow of him cuddling with his two daughters, Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 10. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours."

Gleb and Elena, who is also a ballroom dance pro who previously appeared on DWTS, shared on Nov. 6 that they had chosen to end their marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," Gleb wrote in an Instagram post. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."