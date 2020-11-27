Watch Miley Cyrus Set Off Fire Alarm During Prank on Iggy Azalea

Related : Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa's "Prisoner" Vid Joins Sexiest List

Stop, drop and roll!

Miley Cyrus put Iggy Azalea's fire safety skills to the test during a livestream promoting her new album, Plastic Hearts. The singer and rapper were casually discussing the project before fans saw smoke begin to fill the room and a fire alarm went off.

As they scrambled to figure out what was even happening, Miley paused to ask, "Are you scared, Iggy?"

But the Aussie was more focused on keeping them both from inhaling the smoke, telling Miley to get down on the floor and keep blankets over their head.

Meanwhile, Miley laughed and told Iggy that the people she called weren't answering, to which Iggy replied, "I feel like I can't break the door down, so why don't we make a plan. It's best to stay under here so we don't inhale the smoke."

Again, Miley asked Iggy if she was "freaked" out before telling her, "Thank you for nightcrawling with me."

And Iggy responded the best way she knew how, "What the f--k is nightcrawl?!"