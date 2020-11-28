Watch Kris Jenner Hilariously Attempt to Train Her "Dogter" Bridgette

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be back before you know it, but in the meantime, E! is bringing you bonus footage featuring none other than season 19's breakout star: Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble's adopted dog, Bridgette!
In the above clip, the famed momager can be seen attempting to train Bridgette, but as the professional not-so-lovingly points out, "You said her name in a happy tone of voice and she didn't even look at you."
In Bridgette's defense, she and her mom sort of got off on the wrong foot (or paw). As KUWTK fans surely recall, when Kris and Corey first adopted the dog, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch failed to show up for her training sessions, leaving Corey feeling like "a single parent." So, to teach Kris a lesson, he started giving Bridgette all of his attention.
The plan worked, and soon, Kris was so jealous of Bridgette that she went out and bought a full-blown dog costume. As she told the KUWTK cameras, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em."
All that is to say, perhaps Bridgette never recovered from seeing Kris dressed up as a dalmatian.
That, or she just didn't want to cooperate with Kris and the trainer unless it meant getting a treat. And eventually, she did! "Bridgette! Bridgette! Bridgette!" Kris says over and over in the clip, trying to appease the trainer.
Meanwhile, Corey is clearly enjoying the show. "Aren't you happy that you were in on this spiritual connection to your little daughter?"
"Dogter," the trainer corrects him.
The rest of the clip sees Bridgette finally get the praise she deserves. Watch all of the bonus footage above!
Then, make sure you're caught up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians before season 20 premieres in 2021. Past seasons are available to stream on Peacock.