Watch Hoda Kotb's 3-Year-Old Daughter Haley Joy React to Her "Secret Signal" on TV

During the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hoda Kotb sent her 3-year-old daughter Haley Joy a secret sign. Scroll on to watch her adorable reaction!

Nov 27, 2020
Pure joy!

Hoda Kotb sent a sweet message to her daughter, Haley Joy, while co-hosting the Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 26. The Today anchor took to social media after completing her hosting duties to share an adorable video of her 3-year-old girl reacting to her "secret signal" on TV.

"Told Haley I would give her a secret signal from parade to say i love you!" Hoda captioned the sweet video, showing Haley erupting in laughter while watching her mom. "tug on my ear a la @carolburnett."

While Haley watched the special moment alongside Hoda's fiancé Joel Schiffman, the author told fans that her youngest daughter Hope Catherine "slept thru parade! Naptime!"

It was just over a year ago that Hoda announced that she adopted her second child. Reflecting on the moment she got to hold Hope in her arms, Hoda told her Today colleagues in April 2019, "My God, my heart just grew. I can't believe it's happening, y'all."

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman: Romance Rewind

At the time, Hoda shared how Haley was doing as a big sister. As she explained, "She was trying to feed her her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe.'"

As fans will recall, the journalist adopted Haley Joy in 2017. "She's a Valentine's baby," Hoda said on Today at the time. "She is the love of my life."

Hoda also shared the happy news with her social media followers at the time, writing, "And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, 'Oh there you are. I've been looking for you.'"

For Haley's birthday in February, Hoda posted a series of photos with her eldest daughter. "I believe in miracles. My first one happened 3 years ago," she captioned the post. "My only request... is for you Father Time ... pls slow down."

Scroll on to see more of Hoda's sweetest moments with her daughters!

I <3 NY

Hoda Kotb enjoys a day with her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine around New York City together.

Queens of Halloween

Another Halloween in the books! Hoda and her first daughter spend their another Halloween together as their Sesame Street alter egos.

Family Forever

The Today show momma spends time with her own mom (and Haley's grandma!) in this cute group shot on Halloween 2019.

Party Time

The host shared this pic of her and her little one at a Sesame Street party in Oct. 2019.

Suns Out, Funs Out

The daytime talk show host spends a day splashing around the beach in Aug. 2019.

Gift for Mama

Haley Joy looks cute as a button celebrating her mom's 55th birthday this past August.

Sweet Sister

"Look who is feeding Hope!" Kotb wrote on her Instagram in May 2019, showing off Haley feeding her newborn Hope.

Friends for Life

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda's close friend and long-time former co-host at Today, met Hope in early May and they were all smiles all day.

A Full House

In April, the 55-year-old host shared a photo of her full family for the first time on Instagram writing, "This is us xo."

Welcome Hope Catherine!

It's a girl! Hoda introduced Hope to the world after surprising her Today show family on-air revealing that she had secretly adopted her second child.

Birthday Girl

On Valentine's Day, the TV host celebrated Haley's second birthday and shared on Instagram how she felt saying, "So much love today."

Ho Ho Home

The beaming TV personality spent Christmas with her mother, sister and daughter.

Queen Bees

Haley celebrated her second Halloween by twinning with her mom in matching bee costumes.

Apple of Her Eye

In August of 2018, the mother-daughter duo spent an autumn day together picking apples.

Splashing Around

"I can't believe I get to do this .. #grateful" she wrote on her 54th birthday.

Proud Mama

On Mother's Day, Today co-anchor Hoda posed with her one-year-old cutie, Haley, as she sported a cute tee with the word "mama."

Mother's Day Duo

"Pre dawn photo shoots in bed are a blast," gushed the happy mom in a cute Insta selfie early on Mother's Day.

Sixtieth Surprise

On March 2018, the Oklahoma-native celebrated partner Joel Schiffman's 60th birthday with their baby girl and a homemade cake.

Post-Olympic Bliss

"Home!!!!!" announced the TV host on Instagram after spending two weeks covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Pre-Olympics Shenanigans

The day before arriving in Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the TV personality had some fun with her little sweetheart and her USA beanie.

Football's Cutest Fan

Gooo Saints! Hoda and her little sport's fan cheered on the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14.

Christmas Stripe Stars

"Santa we are ready!!!" the journalist wrote on this Christmas selfie with her mom, her partner and her little angel.

Turkey Time

On November 23, Hoda posed with her partner and her baby girl for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Hoppy Halloween!

For her first Halloween, Haley wore an adorable bunny costume as she enjoyed trick-or-treating in a stroller driven by her mom and her mom's long-term boyfriend.

Lil Pumpkin

On October 26, Hoda dressed Haley in a jack-o-lantern costume writing on Instagram, "I couldn't wait !!"

Selfie Stick Pic

During a Labor Day weekend beach trip, Hoda snapped a selfie with six-month-old Haley and the rest of the family, including her mom (left), sister (top right) and brother (right).

Bundle of Joy

The Today co-anchor was overjoyed to spend Labor Day weekend with her bundle of joy.

Today Show Debut

The three-month-old surprised her mama on on the Today Show for Mother's Day weekend in 2017, marking her debut television appearance.

Baby Carrier Cutie

"Just because," the new mom captioned this cute photo.

Loving Look

On April 18, 2017, the Today show host posted a selfie with her baby girl giving her the cutest look.

