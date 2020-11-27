Watch Hoda Kotb's 3-Year-Old Daughter Haley Joy React to Her "Secret Signal" on TV

Pure joy!

Hoda Kotb sent a sweet message to her daughter, Haley Joy, while co-hosting the Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 26. The Today anchor took to social media after completing her hosting duties to share an adorable video of her 3-year-old girl reacting to her "secret signal" on TV.

"Told Haley I would give her a secret signal from parade to say i love you!" Hoda captioned the sweet video, showing Haley erupting in laughter while watching her mom. "tug on my ear a la @carolburnett."

While Haley watched the special moment alongside Hoda's fiancé Joel Schiffman, the author told fans that her youngest daughter Hope Catherine "slept thru parade! Naptime!"

It was just over a year ago that Hoda announced that she adopted her second child. Reflecting on the moment she got to hold Hope in her arms, Hoda told her Today colleagues in April 2019, "My God, my heart just grew. I can't believe it's happening, y'all."