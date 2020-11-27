Courteney Cox Has the Best Reaction to Those Friends Thanksgiving Memes

Related : Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic "Friends" Apartment

Courteney Cox is a Turkey Day icon.

Just ask any Friends fan, and they're sure to recall the 1998 episode in which Courteney's character Monica Geller famously dances around with a whole turkey on her head. The moment continues to be shared in the form of memes and GIFs every Thanksgiving, and this year, the 56-year-old actress herself took part in the fun.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone!" Courteney said in a video uploaded to Instagram on the holiday. "I hope you're having a great day. I'm feeling so thankful."

"And also, if I get one more god damn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a f--king fool," Courteney added in an admittedly more aggressive voice, "I'm just gonna snap!"

But being the hilarious person that she is, Courteney quickly changed her tune and decided to embrace her status. "Anyway, since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here ya go," the star said, alluding to what turned out to be her reprising her Friends role.